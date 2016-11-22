Brazil states to curb spending, support pension reform -governor

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian states will get a share of proceeds from a program to repatriate undeclared foreign funds in exchange for their cutting state budgets and supporting pension reform, the governor of Santa Catarina Raimundo Colombo said on Tuesday after a meeting with President Michel Temer.

Reuters reported last week that Brazil’s federal government was considering sharing 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in fines from an asset repatriation program with cash-strapped states as the economy struggles to pull out of its worst-ever recession. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Reese Ewing)