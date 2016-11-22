FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil states to curb spending, support pension reform -governor
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in a year

Brazil states to curb spending, support pension reform -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian states will get a share of proceeds from a program to repatriate undeclared foreign funds in exchange for their cutting state budgets and supporting pension reform, the governor of Santa Catarina Raimundo Colombo said on Tuesday after a meeting with President Michel Temer.

Reuters reported last week that Brazil’s federal government was considering sharing 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in fines from an asset repatriation program with cash-strapped states as the economy struggles to pull out of its worst-ever recession. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Reese Ewing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.