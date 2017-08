RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is not preparing a package of measures to bolster the economy, but will continue to push for legislation to increase productivity, acting Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Monday.

Local daily O Globo on Monday quoted President Michel Temer saying his administration is preparing a package of 10 microeconomic measures to help stimulate activity. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaer; writing by Alonso Soto)