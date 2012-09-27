UPDATE 1-Brazil will meet budget target in 2012-officials

* Treasury secretary, c.bank director see target met

* Three sources said Brazil in danger of missing goal

* Economic slowdown drags on tax revenue

BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil will fully meet its most closely watched b udget g oal this year despite a recent drop in tax revenue as the economy sputters, two senior administration officials said at separate events on Thursday.

Treasury chief Arno Augustin and central bank Director Carlos Hamilton Araujo reaffirmed their confidence that the government was on track to deliver the primary surplus target despite growing uneasiness within the government.

Three official sources told Reuters earlier this month that Brazil was in danger of narrowly missing its goal, in another sign that a long stretch of stagnation was causing the government to relax its fiscal discipline.

The government has committed to save 139.8 billion reais of its budget before debt servicing costs - the so-called primary budget surplus - in 2012. The amount is equivalent to about 3.1 percent of gross domestic product.

The primary surplus in the 12 months through July was equivalent to 2.51 percent of gross domestic product, down from 2.71 percent in June.

“Things are running as scheduled,” Augustin told reporters in Brasilia. “We usually have two months of high primary surplus in October and December.”

Missing the target could unsettle financial markets and impair Rousseff’s goal of maintaining low interest rates in coming months. But some economists and ratings agencies have argued that her government has some latitude to ease fiscal policy without risks given Brazil’s generally robust finances.

Brazil’s central bank on Friday will release the primary budget surplus recorded in August.