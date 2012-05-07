FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil 2012 rate view down after savings overhaul-poll
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil 2012 rate view down after savings overhaul-poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Economists slashed their year-end forecasts for Brazil’s benchmark interest rate to 8.5 percent from 9 percent after the government changed remuneration rules for savings accounts to allow for lower rates, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

The fixed rate of return for savings accounts was one of the biggest obstacles to the central bank’s so-called Selic rate falling below the record low of 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

