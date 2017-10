SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Economists lowered their forecasts for economic growth in Brazil this year for the tenth straight week, to 1.90 percent from 2.01 percent, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

The outlook for Brazil’s benchmark IPCA inflation rate in 2012 was raised to 4.87 percent from 4.85 percent a week earlier, according to the survey.