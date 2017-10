SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Economists slashed forecasts for Brazil’s economic expansion for this and next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of underwhelming quarterly growth figures last week.

Respondents to the central bank’s weekly Focus survey expect growth this year to come in at a median 1.27 percent from 1.50 percent the prior week. Estimates for growth in 2013 came in at 3.70 percent, down from 3.94 percent the previous week.