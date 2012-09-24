Economists see no more rate cuts in Brazil this year--survey

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil’s benchmark interest rate at end-2012 from 7.25 percent to its current 7.5 percent, reflecting a view that the central bank would end its year-long campaign of lowering interest rates, central bank survey showed on Monday.

Economists also raised their forecasts for Brazil’s consumer price index this year to 5.35 percent from 5.26 percent. They kept unchanged forecasts for Brazil’s economic growth this year at 1.57 percent.