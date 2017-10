SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil’s economic expansion this year to 3.20 percent from 3.26 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

Analysts slightly raised their forecasts for inflation, to 5.53 percent from 5.49 percent.

The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.