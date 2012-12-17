FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Economists trim Brazil GDP growth forecasts, up inflation view
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Economists trim Brazil GDP growth forecasts, up inflation view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion for this and next
year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates
for 2012 and 2013 inflation were revised up, according to the
poll.     
    
 (pct)                2012                 2013
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.58       5.60      5.40      5.42
 Exchange rate        2.08       2.08      2.08      2.08

 Interest rate        7.25       7.25      7.25      7.25

 GDP growth           1.03       1.00      3.50      3.40
 Industrial output    -2.27      -2.32     3.75      3.70

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.