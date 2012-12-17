REFILE-Economists trim Brazil GDP growth forecasts, up inflation view

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion for this and next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for 2012 and 2013 inflation were revised up, according to the poll. (pct) 2012 2013 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.58 5.60 5.40 5.42 Exchange rate 2.08 2.08 2.08 2.08 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 GDP growth 1.03 1.00 3.50 3.40 Industrial output -2.27 -2.32 3.75 3.70