Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth forecasts - survey
January 7, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth forecasts - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year to 3.26
percent from a previous estimate of 3.30 percent, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
    Analysts also revised their forecasts for inflation in 2013
upwards slightly, to 5.49 percent from 5.47 percent.
   The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.(pct)                2012                 2013
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.71       5.73      5.47      5.49
 Exchange rate        -          -         2.09      2.08

 Interest rate        -          -         7.25      7.25

 GDP growth           0.98       0.98      3.30      3.26
 Industrial output    -2.31      -2.36     3.50      3.00

