FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists up Brazil 2014 inflation view for 4th week
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Economists up Brazil 2014 inflation view for 4th week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 inflation for the fourth straight week but
kept other estimates for economic growth, interest rates and
consumer prices in 2013 largely unchanged, a weekly central bank
survey showed on Monday.
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.71       5.70      5.68      5.70
 Exchange rate        2.00       2.00      2.05      2.05

 Interest rate        8.50       8.50      8.50      8.50

 GDP growth           3.01       3.00      3.50      3.50
 Industrial output    3.12       3.00      3.95      3.85

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.