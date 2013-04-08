Economists up Brazil 2014 inflation view for 4th week

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's 2014 inflation for the fourth straight week but kept other estimates for economic growth, interest rates and consumer prices in 2013 largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.70 5.68 5.70 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 GDP growth 3.01 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.12 3.00 3.95 3.85