Economists trim Brazil 2013 inflation view to 5.68 pct - survey
April 15, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Economists lowered forecasts
for Brazil's 2013 inflation by a slim margin and kept other
estimates for economic growth, interest rates and consumer
prices in 2013 and 2014 largely unchanged, a weekly central bank
survey showed on Monday.
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.70       5.68      5.70      5.70
 Exchange rate        2.00       2.00      2.05      2.05

 Interest rate        8.50       8.50      8.50      8.50

 GDP growth           3.00       3.00      3.50      3.50
 Industrial output    3.00       3.00      3.85      3.80

