Economists trim Brazil 2013 inflation view to 5.68 pct - survey

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Economists lowered forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation by a slim margin and kept other estimates for economic growth, interest rates and consumer prices in 2013 and 2014 largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.70 5.68 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.00 3.00 3.85 3.80