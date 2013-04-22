FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists cut Brazil 2013 interest rate view to 8.25 pct - poll
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Economists cut Brazil 2013 interest rate view to 8.25 pct - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
year-end forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate to 8.25
percent from 8.50 percent in the prior week after policymakers
said they would fight inflation with caution, a central bank
survey showed on Monday.
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.68       5.70      5.70      5.71
 Exchange rate        2.00       2.00      2.05      2.05
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        8.50       8.25      8.50      8.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           3.00       3.00      3.50      3.50
 Industrial output    3.00       2.86      3.80      3.75
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.