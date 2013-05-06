FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation forecast to 5.76 pct
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation forecast to 5.76 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts for
Brazil's consumer inflation in 2014 to 5.76 percent from 5.71
percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.     
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points.
    Forecasts for inflation, economic growth and interest rates
in 2013 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey. 
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.71       5.71      5.71      5.76
 Exchange rate        2.00       2.00      2.05      2.05

 Interest rate        8.25       8.25      8.25      8.25

 GDP growth           3.00       3.00      3.50      3.50
 Industrial output    2.83       2.39      3.75      3.55

