TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation forecast to 5.76 pct

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation in 2014 to 5.76 percent from 5.71 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points. Forecasts for inflation, economic growth and interest rates in 2013 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.71 5.71 5.76 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 2.83 2.39 3.75 3.55