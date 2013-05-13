TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation forecasts for 2013, 2014

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's consumer inflation in 2013 and 2014 to 5.80 percent after data showed prices climbed more than expected last month, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index jumped 0.55 percent in April, above the median forecast for a rise of 0.47 percent in a Reuters poll, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Forecasts for economic growth and interest rates in 2013 and 2014 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.80 5.76 5.80 Exchange rate 2.00 2.01 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 2.39 2.53 3.55 3.55