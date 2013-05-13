FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation forecasts for 2013, 2014
May 13, 2013

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation forecasts for 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts
for Brazil's consumer inflation in 2013 and 2014 to 5.80 percent
after data showed prices climbed more than expected last month,
according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points.
    Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index 
jumped 0.55 percent in April, above the median forecast for a
rise of 0.47 percent in a Reuters poll, statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday. 
    Forecasts for economic growth and interest rates in 2013 and
2014 remained unchanged from the prior week's survey.
    
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.71       5.80      5.76      5.80
 Exchange rate        2.00       2.01      2.05      2.05

 Interest rate        8.25       8.25      8.25      8.25

 GDP growth           3.00       3.00      3.50      3.50
 Industrial output    2.39       2.53      3.55      3.55

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
