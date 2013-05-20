FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists trim Brazil 2013 growth view to 2.98 pct - survey
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

Economists trim Brazil 2013 growth view to 2.98 pct - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.98 percent from 3.00
percent previously, according to the median estimate in a weekly
central bank survey published on Monday. 
    Forecasts for inflation and interest rates in 2013 and 2014
remained unchanged from the prior week's survey. 
    Consumer prices are expected to rise 5.8 percent in both
years. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points.
            
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.80       5.80      5.80      5.80
 Exchange rate        2.01       2.02      2.05      2.06

 Interest rate        8.25       8.25      8.25      8.25

 GDP growth           3.00       2.98      3.50      3.50
 Industrial output    2.53       2.50      3.55      3.50


