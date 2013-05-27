Brazil economists trim GDP growth view, raise 2014 rate outlook

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.93 percent from 2.98 percent previously, according to the median estimate in a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. Economists also revised up forecasts for inflation and interest rates. Consumer prices are seen rising 5.81 percent this year, up from a forecast of 5.80 in the prior week, while interest rates are seen ending 2014 at 8.50 percent, up from 8.25 percent in the prior week's survey. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points, and is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in a row when it meets on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. . (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.80 5.81 5.80 5.80 Exchange rate 2.02 2.03 2.06 2.07 Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.50 GDP growth 2.98 2.93 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 2.50 2.43 3.50 3.10