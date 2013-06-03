FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists slash Brazil 2013 GDP growth view to 2.77 pct
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

Economists slash Brazil 2013 GDP growth view to 2.77 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 3 (Reuters) - Economists slashed forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth this year following a
weaker-than-expected first-quarter performance of the gross
domestic product, according to a weekly central bank survey
published on Monday.
    Economists also revised up their forecasts for end-year
interest rates after the central bank hiked them by 50 basis
points last week, more than expected by many analysts.
    Brazil is expected to grow 2.77 percent this year, according
to the median forecast of about 100 economists, down from an
estimate of 2.93 percent in the prior week. Interest rates were
seen ending the year at 8.50 percent, up from a forecast of 8.25
percent seen in the prior week's survey.
    Brazil's economy expanded 0.6 percent in the first quarter,
compared with the fourth quarter, less than the 0.9 percent
forecast by economists, according to government data published
last week. 
    
 
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.81       5.80      5.80      5.80
 Exchange rate        2.03       2.05      2.07      2.10

 Interest rate        8.25       8.50      8.50      8.50

 GDP growth           2.93       2.77      3.50      3.40
 Industrial output    2.43       2.50      3.10      3.00

