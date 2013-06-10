Economists cut Brazil growth view, raise interest rate outlook

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's interest rates and exchange rate at the end of this and next year, and trimmed estimates for economic growth, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. Brazil is expected to grow 2.53 percent this year, down from 2.77 percent in the prior week, according to the median forecast of about 100 economists. Interest rates were seen ending the year at 8.75 percent, up from a forecast of 8.50 percent seen in the prior week's survey. Brazil's currency, the real, was seen ending this year at 2.10 per U.S. dollar, up from an estimate of 2.05 per dollar in the prior week. The real has dropped to a four-year low in recent weeks as global investors fear that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon taper stimulus measures that have supported the appetite for risk assets in emerging markets. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.80 5.80 5.80 5.80 Exchange rate 2.05 2.10 2.10 2.15 Interest rate 8.50 8.75 8.50 8.75 GDP growth 2.77 2.53 3.40 3.20 Industrial output 2.50 2.53 3.00 3.00