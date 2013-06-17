FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank seen raising rates to 9 pct by end-2013
June 17, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank seen raising rates to 9 pct by end-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's year-end interest rate, while trimming
estimates for economic growth in 2013, according to a weekly
central bank survey published on Monday.
    Brazil is expected to grow 2.49 percent this year, down from
2.53 percent in the prior week, according to the median forecast
of about 100 economists.
     The benchmark overnight lending Selic rate is seen ending
this year and next at 9.00 percent, up from a forecast of 8.75
percent in the prior week's survey.
    
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.80       5.83      5.80      5.80
 Exchange rate        2.10       2.10      2.15      2.15

 Interest rate        8.75       9.00      8.75      9.00

 GDP growth           2.53       2.49      3.20      3.20
 Industrial output    2.53       2.50      3.00      3.20

