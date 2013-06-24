FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil 2013 inflation view raised on weaker currency - survey
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil 2013 inflation view raised on weaker currency - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation and trimmed estimates for
economic growth this year and next, according to a weekly
central bank survey published on Monday.
    The survey of around 100 financial institutions also showed
economists expect a weaker exchange rate at the end of this year
and next. Brazil's currency, the real, has plunged in the
past few weeks to the lowest in four years.
    
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        5.83      5.86      5.80      5.80
 Exchange rate             2.10      2.13      2.15      2.20

 Interest rate             9.00      9.00      9.00      9.00

 GDP growth                2.49      2.46      3.20      3.10
 Industrial output         2.50      2.56      3.20      3.10

