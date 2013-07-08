FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil inflation, GDP
July 8, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil inflation, GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
estimates for Brazil's 2013 inflation and economic growth after
consumer prices rose less than expected in June, according to a
weekly central bank survey published on Monday.
    The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose
0.26 percent in June, government said on Friday. The index had
been expected to rise 0.33 percent. 
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.87       5.81      5.88      5.90
 Exchange rate        2.15       2.20      2.20      2.22

 Interest rate        9.25       9.25      9.25      9.25

 GDP growth           2.40       2.34      3.00      2.80
 Industrial output    2.49       2.34      3.20      3.00

