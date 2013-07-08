TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil inflation, GDP

SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their estimates for Brazil's 2013 inflation and economic growth after consumer prices rose less than expected in June, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.26 percent in June, government said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.33 percent. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.87 5.81 5.88 5.90 Exchange rate 2.15 2.20 2.20 2.22 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.25 9.25 GDP growth 2.40 2.34 3.00 2.80 Industrial output 2.49 2.34 3.20 3.00