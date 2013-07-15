FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil economy
July 15, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth to 2.31 percent from
2.34 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank
survey published on Monday.
    Economists also increased their 2014 year-end estimate for
the central bank benchmark Selic rate to 9.50 percent from 9.25
percent.
    Brazil's economic activity fell 1.4 percent in May versus
April, according to central bank data released on Friday, a
sharper-than-expected fall that suggests the recovery remains
uneven.  
        
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.81       5.80      5.90      5.90
 Exchange rate        2.20       2.20      2.22      2.30

 Interest rate        9.25       9.25      9.25      9.50

 GDP growth           2.34       2.31      2.80      2.80
 Industrial output    2.34       2.23      3.00      3.00

