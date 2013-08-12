TABLE-Economists trim Brazil growth, inflation view

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's inflation and economic growth in 2013 and 2014, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged in the survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.75 5.74 5.87 5.85 Exchange rate 2.25 2.28 2.30 2.30 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.25 9.25 GDP growth 2.24 2.21 2.60 2.50 Industrial output 2.00 2.08 3.00 2.90