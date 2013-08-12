FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil growth, inflation view
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil growth, inflation view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation and economic growth in 2013 and
2014, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions. 
    Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged in the
survey.
    
            
 (pct)                               2013                2014
                       previous       new  previous       new
                       forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation        5.75      5.74      5.87      5.85
 Exchange rate             2.25      2.28      2.30      2.30

 Interest rate             9.25      9.25      9.25      9.25

 GDP growth                2.24      2.21      2.60      2.50
 Industrial output         2.00      2.08      3.00      2.90

