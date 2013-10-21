TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 interest rate view

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 year-end interest rate to 10.25 percent, from 9.75 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.81 5.83 5.95 5.94 Exchange rate 2.29 2.25 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 10.00 9.75 10.25 GDP growth 2.48 2.50 2.20 2.20 Industrial output 1.80 1.84 2.39 2.50