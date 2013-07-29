TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil Selic rate in 2014

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil’s benchmank interest rate at the end of 2014 to 9.25 percent from 9.38 percent a week ago, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday.

The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.

Other key estimates for inflation and growth were largely unchanged.

(pct) 2013 2014

previous new previous new

forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.75 5.75 5.87 5.88 Exchange rate 2.24 2.25 2.30 2.30 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.38 9.25 GDP growth 2.28 2.28 2.60 2.60 Industrial output 2.10 2.10 3.00 3.00