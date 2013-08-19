FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 interest rate view to 9.5 pct
August 19, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 interest rate view to 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts
for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2014 to 9.50 percent
from 9.25 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
    Economists also trimmed their estimates for next year's
inflation to 5.80 percent, from 5.85 percent previously.
    The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    Estimates for inflation, economic growth and interest rates
for 2013 remained unchanged in the survey.
    
        
 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous  new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.74       5.74       5.85      5.80
 Exchange rate        2.28       2.30       2.30      2.35

 Interest rate        9.25       9.25       9.25      9.50

 GDP growth           2.21       2.21       2.50      2.50
 Industrial output    2.08       2.08       2.90      3.00

