FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation, interest rates view
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2013 / 11:38 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation, interest rates view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts
for Brazil's year-end inflation to 5.80 percent from 5.74
percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    Economists also raised their estimates for the year-end
benchmark interest rate to 9.50 percent, from 9.25 percent in
the prior week's survey.
     The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    
 

 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.74       5.80      5.80      5.84
 Exchange rate        2.30       2.32      2.35      2.38

 Interest rate        9.25       9.50      9.50      9.50

 GDP growth           2.21       2.20      2.50      2.40
 Industrial output    2.08       2.11      3.00      2.90

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.