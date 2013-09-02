FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation, GDP forecasts
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation, GDP forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth and inflation, a
weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. 
    Economists also raised their estimates for the end-2014
benchmark interest rate to 9.75 percent from 9.50 percent in the
prior week's survey.
    The estimates were revised after data showed
stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter.
 
    The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    
 
   
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.80       5.83      5.84      5.84
 Exchange rate        2.32       2.36      2.38      2.40

 Interest rate        9.50       9.50      9.50      9.75

 GDP growth           2.20       2.32      2.40      2.30
 Industrial output    2.11       2.11      2.90      3.00

