TABLE-Economists lift Brazil's year-end rate view to 9.75 pct

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's year-end interest rates to 9.75 percent from 9.50 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Brazil's benchmark Selic overnight lending rate is currently at 9.00 percent. Forecasts for economic growth and inflation remained practically unchanged in the survey, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.83 5.82 5.84 5.85 Exchange rate 2.36 2.36 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.50 9.75 9.75 9.75 GDP growth 2.32 2.35 2.30 2.28 Industrial output 2.11 2.10 3.00 3.00