TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013, 2014 inflation view
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013, 2014 inflation view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazilian inflation this and next year to 5.84 and
5.91 percent respectively, a weekly central bank survey showed
on Monday.
    Estimates for economic growth and interest rates were
largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median
forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    
 
   
 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.85       5.84       5.93       5.91
 Exchange rate        2.25       2.27       2.40       2.40

 Interest rate        10.00      10.00      10.25      10.25

 GDP growth           2.50       2.50       2.11       2.10
 Industrial output    1.72       1.70       2.42       2.50

