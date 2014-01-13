FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists see Brazil with higher inflation, growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists see Brazil with higher inflation, growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Economists raised their forecasts for
Brazil's economic growth and inflation this year, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
    Inflation in 2014 is now seen hitting 6.00 percent in 2014,
versus 5.97 percent in the previous pool, which provides the
median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial
institutions.
    Forecasts for Brazil's gross domestic product this year rose
to 1.99 percent from last week's 1.95 percent estimate.
    
    
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation  5.97       6.00       5.50       5.50
 Exchange rate       2.45       2.45       2.45       2.47

 Interest rate       10.50      10.50      11.25      11.50

 GDP growth          1.95       1.99       2.50       2.48
 Industrial output   2.20       2.20       2.89       3.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.