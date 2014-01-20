TABLE-Economists raise Brazil end-2014 rate view to 10.75 pct

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Economists lifted their end-2014 forecasts for Brazil's benchmark lending rate to 10.75 percent from 10.50 percent previously after the central bank raised borrowing costs last week, a weekly survey showed on Monday. The outlook for inflation next year was also revised up to 5.60 percent from 5.50 percent previously. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Brazil's central bank surprised economists by maintaining an aggressive pace of interest rate hikes last week, raising the so-called Selic rate to 10.50 percent from 10 percent - its highest in two years. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.00 6.01 5.50 5.60 Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.47 2.50 Interest rate 10.50 10.75 11.50 11.50 GDP growth 1.99 2.00 2.48 2.50 Industrial output 2.20 2.20 3.00 2.89