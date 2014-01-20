FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil end-2014 rate view to 10.75 pct
January 20, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil end-2014 rate view to 10.75 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Economists lifted their
end-2014 forecasts for Brazil's benchmark lending rate to 10.75
percent from 10.50 percent previously after the central bank
raised borrowing costs last week, a weekly survey showed on
Monday.
    The outlook for inflation next year was also revised up to
5.60 percent from 5.50 percent previously. The poll, conducted
by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists
at about 100 financial institutions.
    Brazil's central bank surprised economists by maintaining an
aggressive pace of interest rate hikes last week, raising the
so-called Selic rate to 10.50 percent from 10
percent - its highest in two years. 
        
   
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.00       6.01      5.50      5.60
 Exchange rate        2.45       2.45      2.47      2.50

 Interest rate        10.50      10.75     11.50     11.50

 GDP growth           1.99       2.00      2.48      2.50
 Industrial output    2.20       2.20      3.00      2.89

