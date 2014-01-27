FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil growth estimates, raise inflation view
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil growth estimates, raise inflation view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Economists slashed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 to 1.91
and 2.20 percent respectively, from 2.00 and 2.50 percent
previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    Economists also raised their forecasts for interest rates 
and inflation. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides
the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial
institutions.
    
    
 (pct)                2014                  2015
                      previous   new        previous  new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.01       6.02       5.60      5.70
 Exchange rate        2.45       2.45       2.50      2.50

 Interest rate        10.75      11.00      11.50     11.50

 GDP growth           2.00       1.91       2.50      2.20
 Industrial output    2.20       2.20       2.89      2.95

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.