TABLE-Economists see 2014 Brazil economic growth at 1.91 pct
February 3, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists see 2014 Brazil economic growth at 1.91 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Economists kept their estimates
for Brazil's 2014 growth at 1.91 percent unchanged from the
prior week, but raised projections for the country's benchmark
interest rate in 2015 to 11.88 percent from 11.50 previously, a
weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median
forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.    
    
    
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation       6.02       6.00       5.70       5.70
 Exchange rate            2.45       2.47       2.50       2.51

 Interest rate           11.00      11.00      11.50      11.88

 GDP growth               1.91       1.91       2.20       2.20
 Industrial output        2.20       2.00       2.95       3.00

