TABLE-Economists see 2014 Brazil economic growth at 1.91 pct

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Economists kept their estimates for Brazil's 2014 growth at 1.91 percent unchanged from the prior week, but raised projections for the country's benchmark interest rate in 2015 to 11.88 percent from 11.50 previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.02 6.00 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.45 2.47 2.50 2.51 Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.50 11.88 GDP growth 1.91 1.91 2.20 2.20 Industrial output 2.20 2.00 2.95 3.00