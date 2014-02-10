TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 inflation view to 5.89 pct

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 annual inflation to 5.89 percent from 6.00 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Economists also raised their forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 to 11.25 percent from 11.00 percent. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.00 5.89 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.47 2.47 2.51 2.53 Interest rate 11.00 11.25 11.88 12.00 GDP growth 1.91 1.90 2.20 2.20 Industrial output 2.00 1.93 3.00 2.95