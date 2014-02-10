FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 inflation view to 5.89 pct
February 10, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2014 inflation view to 5.89 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 annual inflation to 5.89 percent
from 6.00 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
     Economists also raised their forecasts for interest rates
at end-2014 to 11.25 percent from 11.00 percent. The poll,
conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    
        
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation  6.00       5.89       5.70       5.70
 Exchange rate       2.47       2.47       2.51       2.53

 Interest rate       11.00      11.25      11.88      12.00

 GDP growth          1.91       1.90       2.20       2.20
 Industrial output   2.00       1.93       3.00       2.95

