FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Brazil 2014 GDP growth forecasts up little despite Q4 beat
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Brazil 2014 GDP growth forecasts up little despite Q4 beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Brazil's gross
domestic product growth rose only slightly last week even though
the economy grew at a much faster rate than expected in the
fourth quarter of 2013, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Wednesday.
    The median forecast for Brazil's GDP growth in 2014 rose to
1.70 percent from 1.67 percent in the prior week. The poll,
conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    Brazil's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter
of 2013 compared to the third quarter, government statistics
institute IBGE said on Thursday. 
    
    
    
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation  6.00       6.00       5.70       5.70
 Exchange rate       2.50       2.49       2.55       2.55

 Interest rate       11.25      11.13      12.00      12.00

 GDP growth          1.67       1.70       2.00       2.00
 Industrial output   1.87       1.80       3.00       3.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.