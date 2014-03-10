FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil's end-2014 rate to 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim forecasts for Brazil's end-2014 rate to 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for interest rates and economic growth in Brazil this
year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    The median forecast for Brazil's end-2014 interest rate in a
cental bank survey with about 100 financial institutions fell to
11.00 percent from 11.13 percent in the prior week.
    The median estimate for Brazil's 2014 economic growth edged
down to 1.68 percent, from 1.70 percent previously.
    
    
 (pct)              2014                  2015
                    previous   new        previous   new
                    forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer           6.00       6.01       5.70       5.70
 inflation                                           
 Exchange rate      2.49       2.48       2.55       2.55

 Interest rate      11.13      11.00      12.00      12.00

 GDP growth         1.70       1.68       2.00       2.00
 Industrial output  1.80       1.57       3.00       2.95

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.