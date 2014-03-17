FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation view to 6.11 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation view to 6.11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 6.11 percent from
6.01 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    The new forecast is closer to the top end of the central
bank's target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage
points.
    Forecasts for interest rates and economic growth remained
largely unchanged in the survey of about 100 financial
institutions. 
    
    
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation  6.01       6.11       5.70       5.70
 Exchange rate       2.48       2.49       2.55       2.54

 Interest rate       11.00      11.00      12.00      12.00

 GDP growth          1.68       1.70       2.00       2.00
 Industrial output   1.57       1.44       2.95       3.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.