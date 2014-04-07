FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation estimate to 6.35 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil 2014 inflation estimate to 6.35 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation rate to 6.35 percent from
6.30 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank
survey on Monday.
    The median forecast for Brazil's 2014 economic growth in the
poll dropped to 1.63 percent from 1.69 percent in the prior
week's survey. Other estimates for growth and interest rates
remained largely unchanged in the poll of about 100 economists.
    Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with
a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. 
    
    
    
 (pct)              2014                  2015
                    previous   new        previous   new
                    forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer           6.30       6.35       5.80       5.84
 inflation                                           
 Exchange rate      2.46       2.45       2.55       2.55
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar,                                             
 end-period)                                         
 Interest rate      11.25      11.25      12.00      12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth         1.69       1.63       2.00       2.00
 Industrial output  1.38       1.50       3.00       3.00
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.