TABLE-Brazil economy seen growing less than 2 pct in 2015 -survey
May 5, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil economy seen growing less than 2 pct in 2015 -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will likely
expand by less than 2 percent in 2015, a weekly central bank
poll showed on Monday.
    The median estimate of about 100 financial institutions for
Brazil's 2015 economic growth dropped to 1.91 percent in the
survey, from 2.00 percent in the prior week. The outlook for
Brazil's growth in 2014 was also revised down to 1.63 percent,
from 1.65 percent previously.
    Inflation expectations were largely unchanged in the poll.
Economists expect consumer prices to rise 6.50 percent this
year, at the top end of the government's target range.
    
    
        
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation  6.50       6.50       6.00       6.00
 Exchange rate       2.45       2.45       2.50       2.51
 (reais per U.S                                       
 dollar,                                              
 end-period)                                          
 Interest rate       11.25      11.25      12.00      12.25
 (end-period)                                         
 GDP growth          1.65       1.63       2.00       1.91
 Industrial output   1.40       1.21       2.65       2.65
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

