TABLE-Brazil economy seen growing less than 2 pct in 2015 -survey

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will likely expand by less than 2 percent in 2015, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. The median estimate of about 100 financial institutions for Brazil's 2015 economic growth dropped to 1.91 percent in the survey, from 2.00 percent in the prior week. The outlook for Brazil's growth in 2014 was also revised down to 1.63 percent, from 1.65 percent previously. Inflation expectations were largely unchanged in the poll. Economists expect consumer prices to rise 6.50 percent this year, at the top end of the government's target range. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.50 6.50 6.00 6.00 Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.50 2.51 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.00 12.25 (end-period) GDP growth 1.65 1.63 2.00 1.91 Industrial output 1.40 1.21 2.65 2.65 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)