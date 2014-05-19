FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Brazil analysts raise 2014 inflation view, cut GDP forecast
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil analysts raise 2014 inflation view, cut GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation and lowered their
forecasts for economic growth, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
    The median estimate of about 100 financial institutions for
this year's inflation rate rose to 6.43 percent from 6.39
percent in the prior week. The new forecast is closer to the top
end of the central bank's target range, at 6.5 percent.
    The outlook for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 was revised
down to 1.62 percent, from 1.69 percent previously.
    
  
    
 (pct)               2014                  2015
                     previous   new        previous   new
                     forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation  6.39       6.43       6.00       6.00
 Exchange rate       2.45       2.45       2.50       2.51
 (reais per U.S                                       
 dollar,                                              
 end-period)                                          
 Interest rate       11.25      11.25      12.25      12.25
 (end-period)                                         
 GDP growth          1.69       1.62       1.90       2.00
 Industrial output   1.24       1.40       2.37       2.37
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.