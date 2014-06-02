FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil economists see end to 2014 interest rate hikes
#Market News
June 2, 2014

TABLE-Brazil economists see end to 2014 interest rate hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Economists cut their year-end
estimates for Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate, betting
that the central bank will hold off further rate hikes this year
as economic growth struggles to gain traction, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
    The median interest-rate forecast fell to 11.00 percent at
the end of 2014, down from 11.25 in the prior week's survey.
    The outlook for Brazil's economic growth this year dropped
to 1.50 percent from 1.63 percent after weak first-quarter data
last week. 
    
    
 (pct)             2014                  2015
                   previous   new        previous   new
                   forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer          6.47       6.47       6.00       6.01
 inflation                                          
 Exchange rate     2.45       2.40       2.51       2.50
 (reais per U.S                                     
 dollar,                                            
 end-period)                                        
 Interest rate     11.25      11.00      12.00      12.00
 (end-period)                                       
 GDP growth        1.63       1.50       1.96       1.85
 Industrial        1.40       1.24       2.20       2.20
 output                                             
 
 (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
