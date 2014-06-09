FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil's 2014 growth view to 1.44 pct
June 9, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil's 2014 growth view to 1.44 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 and
upped their forecasts for inflation next year, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
     Brazil's economy is expected to grow just 1.44 percent in
2014, down from an estimate of 1.50 percent in the prior week's
survey. Despite low growth, inflation will probably remain high,
closing the year near the top-end of the official target range
at 6.47 percent, according to the survey.
    Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged in the poll,
which features the median view of more than 100 financial
institutions in Brazil.
    
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.47       6.47      6.01      6.03
 Exchange rate        2.40       2.40      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           1.50       1.44      1.85      1.80
 Industrial output    1.24       0.96      2.20      2.25
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
