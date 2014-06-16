FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists chop Brazil's 2014 growth view to 1.24 pct
June 16, 2014 / 11:41 AM

TABLE-Economists chop Brazil's 2014 growth view to 1.24 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.24 percent from 1.44
percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    The poll with about 100 financial institutions also showed a
slight increase in inflation expectations for 2015. Consumer
prices are expected to rise 6.08 percent next year, up from a
forecast of 6.03 percent in the prior week's survey.
    
     
 (pct)           2014                 2015
                 previous   new       previous  new
                 forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer        6.47       6.46      6.03      6.08
 inflation                                      
 Exchange rate   2.40       2.40      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                 
 dollar,                                        
 end-period)                                    
 Interest rate   11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                   
 GDP growth      1.44       1.24      1.80      1.73
 Industrial      0.96       0.51      2.25      2.25
 output                                         
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

