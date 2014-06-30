FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2014 economic growth view to 1.1 pct
June 30, 2014

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil 2014 economic growth view to 1.1 pct

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Economists cut Brazil's 2014
economic growth forecast for a fifth straight week to 1.10
percent from 1.16 percent previously, a central bank survey
showed on Monday.
    Estimates for interest rates and inflation in 2014 and 2015
remained unchanged in the weekly poll, which features the
forecasts from about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.46       6.46      6.10      6.10
 Exchange rate        2.40       2.40      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           1.16       1.10      1.60      1.50
 Industrial output    -0.14      -0.14     2.30      2.20
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

