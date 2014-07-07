FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's 2014 growth view down for sixth week in row to 1.07 pct
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil's 2014 growth view down for sixth week in row to 1.07 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a sixth straight week to
1.07 percent, from 1.10 percent previously, a central bank
survey showed on Monday.
    Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely
unchanged in the poll of about 100 financial institutions.
    
        
 (pct)           2014                2015
                 previous  new       previous  new
                 forecast  forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer        6.46      6.46      6.10      6.10
 inflation                                     
 Exchange rate   2.40      2.40      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                
 dollar,                                       
 end-period)                                   
 Interest rate   11.00     11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                  
 GDP growth      1.10      1.07      1.50      1.50
 Industrial      -0.14     -0.67     2.20      2.10
 output                                        
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
