TABLE-Brazil's 2014 growth view down for sixth week in row to 1.07 pct

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a sixth straight week to 1.07 percent, from 1.10 percent previously, a central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the poll of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.46 6.46 6.10 6.10 inflation Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.10 1.07 1.50 1.50 Industrial -0.14 -0.67 2.20 2.10 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)