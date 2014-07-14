TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's 2014 growth forecast for 7th week

BRASILIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a seventh straight week to 1.05 percent from 1.07 percent in the previous week, a central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation at end-2014 edged slightly higher to 6.48 percent from 6.46 percent in the prior week, the survey showed. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5 percent. Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.46 6.48 6.10 6.10 Exchange rate 2.40 2.39 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.07 1.05 1.50 1.50 Industrial output -0.67 -0.90 2.10 1.80 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)