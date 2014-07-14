FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's 2014 growth forecast for 7th week
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Economists cut Brazil's 2014 growth forecast for 7th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a seventh straight week to
1.05 percent from 1.07 percent in the previous week, a central
bank survey showed on Monday.
    Estimates for inflation at end-2014 edged slightly higher to
6.48 percent from 6.46 percent in the prior week, the survey
showed. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target
band is 6.5 percent.
    Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey,
which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial
institutions.
    
    
        
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.46       6.48      6.10      6.10
 Exchange rate        2.40       2.39      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           1.07       1.05      1.50      1.50
 Industrial output    -0.67      -0.90     2.10      1.80
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

