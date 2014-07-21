FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's economy seen growing less than 1 pct in 2014 - survey
July 21, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil's economy seen growing less than 1 pct in 2014 - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy will probably
grow less than 1 percent this year, a weekly survey of
economists showed on Monday.
    Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014
economic growth for an eighth straight week to 0.97 percent,
from 1.05 percent in the prior week's survey, the poll showed.
    Estimates for inflation at end-2014 edged slightly lower to
6.44 percent from 6.48 percent in the prior week. 
    The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band
is 6.5 percent.
    Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey,
which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial
institutions.
    
    
    
        
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.48       6.44      6.10      6.12
 Exchange rate        2.39       2.35      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           1.05       0.97      1.50      1.50
 Industrial output    -0.90      -1.15     1.80      1.70
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

