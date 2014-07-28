FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazilian analysts' 2014 growth forecast drops to 0.90 pct
July 28, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazilian analysts' 2014 growth forecast drops to 0.90 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a ninth straight
week to 0.90 percent, from 0.97 percent previously, a weekly
central bank poll showed on Monday.
    Estimates for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for
the second week in row, to 6.41 percent. But the end-2015
inflation view rose to 6.21 percent, from 6.12 previously. The
upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5
percent.
    Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey,
which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial
institutions.
    
    
    
        
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   6.44       6.41      6.12      6.21
 Exchange rate        2.35       2.35      2.50      2.50
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        11.00      11.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           0.97       0.90      1.50      1.50
 Industrial output    -1.15      -1.15     1.70      1.70
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
